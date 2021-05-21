Hyderabad: Golconda Area Hospital to have Covid care centre by next week

Golconda: As a part of efforts to contain corona, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is setting up a Covid care centre in Karwan constituency. The centre at the Government Golconda Area Hospital would be equipped with 100 oxygen beds and other facilities.

The constituency is reporting a large number of cases on daily bases. With lack of place at home for isolation the demand for a centre mushroomed. Once made functional, the facility will fulfill the current demand for beds in the city, as it will be available for people living near and around Karwan.

The GHMC is developing a two-storey building into an isolation centre with 100 oxygen beds. According to Khairtabad Zonal Commissioner P Pravinya, people reporting positive and residing in GHMC circles of Tolichowki, Golconda and Shaikpet in the constituency, can avail the services.

Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin said, "After a meeting with the Health department officials and looking at the shortage of beds, the authorities are coming up with a Covid care centre. The centre will have medical equipment, including an oxygen cylinder, oxygen concentrators, medical kits, and good infrastructure."

According to the legislator "A team of doctors and nurses and support staff will be assigned to monitor the patients round-the-clock at the centre. Oxygen concentrators too will be kept.

Each bed will have one each oxygen and oximeter. In case of emergency, the GHMC has decided to double the bed strength in a fortnight." He further added that the centre would be functional in week.