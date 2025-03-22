Hyderabad: Internationally Operated Betting Apps Using Local Faces Complicate Enforcement Efforts

Despite a ban on online betting apps in Telangana since 2017, these platforms continue to thrive, leading to significant financial losses and, in some tragic cases, suicides, particularly among the youth.

Recent investigations have revealed a troubling trend: many of these betting apps are operated by organizers based overseas, making enforcement efforts much more challenging. Although these apps are accessible locally, their operations are often controlled by individuals living abroad. In some cases, Indian nationals in Dubai are reportedly managing these apps, with the gaming activities hosted in countries like the Philippines, where betting is legal.

These apps have gained rapid traction, largely due to the unregulated promotions of local social media influencers. “These apps are becoming increasingly popular, especially among younger audiences, due to irresponsible endorsements by influencers,” said D. Kavitha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Cybercrime.

The Cyberabad Police recently filed a case against YouTuber Harsha Sai, who allegedly influenced his followers to gamble and lose large sums of money. Other influencers, such as Vishnu Priya, Ritu Choudhary, Tasty Teja, and Kiran Goud, have also been questioned for their involvement in promoting these betting platforms.

In response, the Hyderabad police have ramped up investigations, issuing notices to multiple influencers and filing cases under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. However, the international scope of these operations, with key organizers residing abroad, presents significant challenges for local law enforcement.

To tackle this issue, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has implemented geo-fencing technology to block illegal apps. Since January 2025, the agency has successfully blocked 133 apps operated by Indian companies. “We are taking stringent actions to curb the presence of these illegal platforms. The TGCSB has registered 385 cases so far and is actively pursuing legal actions,” a senior TGCSB official stated.

VC Sajjanar, Senior IPS Officer and Managing Director of TGSRTC, expressed concerns over the detrimental effects of online betting apps, highlighting how they are ruining many lives. He called on social media influencers to stop promoting these apps for personal gain, warning that their false claims of easy money are deceiving young people into engaging with these platforms.

Sajjanar urged the youth not to fall for the allure of quick riches through betting apps, saying, “Greed can destroy your future. Always be cautious of false promises, as they are signs of fraud and deceit.”

For anyone encountering illegal betting platforms, authorities have set up a WhatsApp helpline at 8712672222 for reporting.Despite a ban on online betting apps in Telangana since 2017, these platforms continue to thrive, leading to significant financial losses and, in some tragic cases, suicides, particularly among the youth.

Recent investigations have revealed a troubling trend: many of these betting apps are operated by organizers based overseas, making enforcement efforts much more challenging. Although these apps are accessible locally, their operations are often controlled by individuals living abroad. In some cases, Indian nationals in Dubai are reportedly managing these apps, with the gaming activities hosted in countries like the Philippines, where betting is legal.

These apps have gained rapid traction, largely due to the unregulated promotions of local social media influencers. “These apps are becoming increasingly popular, especially among younger audiences, due to irresponsible endorsements by influencers,” said D. Kavitha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Cybercrime.

The Cyberabad Police recently filed a case against YouTuber Harsha Sai, who allegedly influenced his followers to gamble and lose large sums of money. Other influencers, such as Vishnu Priya, Ritu Choudhary, Tasty Teja, and Kiran Goud, have also been questioned for their involvement in promoting these betting platforms.

In response, the Hyderabad police have ramped up investigations, issuing notices to multiple influencers and filing cases under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. However, the international scope of these operations, with key organizers residing abroad, presents significant challenges for local law enforcement.

To tackle this issue, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has implemented geo-fencing technology to block illegal apps. Since January 2025, the agency has successfully blocked 133 apps operated by Indian companies. “We are taking stringent actions to curb the presence of these illegal platforms. The TGCSB has registered 385 cases so far and is actively pursuing legal actions,” a senior TGCSB official stated.

VC Sajjanar, Senior IPS Officer and Managing Director of TGSRTC, expressed concerns over the detrimental effects of online betting apps, highlighting how they are ruining many lives. He called on social media influencers to stop promoting these apps for personal gain, warning that their false claims of easy money are deceiving young people into engaging with these platforms.

Sajjanar urged the youth not to fall for the allure of quick riches through betting apps, saying, “Greed can destroy your future. Always be cautious of false promises, as they are signs of fraud and deceit.”

For anyone encountering illegal betting platforms, authorities have set up a WhatsApp helpline at 8712672222 for reporting.