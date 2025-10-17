Hyderabad man loses Rs 6.5 lakh in online dating scam

A 32-year-old resident of Malakpet, Hyderabad, fell victim to an online dating and friendship scam, losing Rs 6.5 lakh.

According to Cyber Crime police, the victim, whose name has been withheld, was approached by a woman named Tanya Sharma after clicking on a dating site link. He received a WhatsApp call from Tanya, who offered to add him to a ‘friendship group’ for a registration fee of Rs 1,950.

Later, two other women, Priti and Ritika, contacted the victim and convinced him to make several payments, including for hotel bookings, meeting confirmations, service tax, refund processes, account verification, and privacy security.

Believing their claims, the victim transferred a total of Rs 6,49,840. After making multiple transactions to different bank accounts, he ended up losing Rs 6.5 lakh. Upon realising he had been cheated, he filed a complaint.

Cyber Crime police have urged citizens to be cautious of unsolicited calls or messages on WhatsApp, social media, or dating platforms offering friendship or marriage opportunities. They advised never to pay registration fees, advance amounts, or “refundable charges” for meeting arrangements, memberships, or verification processes.

Citizens are encouraged to stay vigilant and consult family or friends before making any financial decisions based on online interactions. Victims of cybercrime fraud can immediately dial 1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in. In case of emergencies, people can also call or WhatsApp 8712665171.