Hyderabad: Nurse busy on phone gives two vaccine shots to a woman

Hyderabad: The negligence of the vaccine staff has put a young woman in a precarious condition. In Rangareddy district, a young woman was given a double dose of vaccine by staff at the vaccination centre in Abdullapurmet. The girl was immediately placed under observation and shifted to Vanasthalipuram area hospital where her condition was said to be stable by the doctors. Lakshmi Prasanna (21), who got vaccinated at the vaccination centre at ZPHS Abdullapurmet, fell unconscious after taking the vaccine shots. Authorities immediately rushed her to Vanasthalipuram Area Hospital.

According to sources, a staff nurse had administered the young woman two jabs of vaccine at the same time as she was talking over mobile phone while giving the shot. While Lakshmi Prasanna's health condition is stable, doctors have, however, kept under close observation. This is the first kind of such case in Telangana so far.

Meanwhile, the District Medical and Health Officer, Rangareddy district Swarajya Laxmi has denied the allegation of giving two doses to a woman. She said that the internal inquiry had been done on the issue and it had been found that only one dose was administered Lakshmi Prasanna.

Elaborating it, she said that 10 doses could be given from one vaccine bottle and staff nurses immediately noted down the details of the beneficiary 10 people registered in the list after vaccinating from the same bottle. According to data, Lakshmi Prasanna was given only one dose and she was stable and sent home after observation. It is learnt that the nurse had first accepted her fault and said she dosed the woman twice. However, she later changed her statement and denied her fault.