Hyderabad: Policeman saves man by performing CPR who suffered heart attack

Hyderabad: A traffic police constable in Rajendranagar limits has been receiving praises from the netizens and also from the Health Minister T Harish Rao after his timely actions saved a life of a man who suffered heart attack. Now this video of police Rajashekar performing CPR on a man has gone viral on social media.



A Twitter handle user identified as Surya Reddy has shared this video where the constable was seen performing CPR to a man who was seen in an unconscious state. The public nearby too have supported the constable.

The video was tagged Cyberabad traffic police and also to the health minister who in turn has lauded the efforts of tge constable in saving a life of a common man.