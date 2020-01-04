Hyderabad: Savitribai Phule lauded for pioneering education of weaker sections

Madhapur: Mala Mahanadu national president Chennayya said here on Friday that social reformer Savitribai Phule pioneered education of weaker sections of society. He was speaking after garlanding Savitribai's portrait and paying tributes to her to mark her jayanti, along with the Mala Mahanadu activists.

Chennayya described Savitribai as a motherly figure of the Dalit-Bahujans, who educated them despite facing obstacles and humiliations and also created awareness in society. He said the social reformer believed that women's liberation was possible only through education.

The Mala Mahanadu leader also praised Savitribai for launching a school in rural areas for Dalit women in just four years when her age was only 18 years. He called upon Dalit women to take Savitribai as an inspiration for fighting against injustices taking place in society.