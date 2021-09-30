Hyderabad: SNDP in Jalpally to tackle sewage issue

Jalpally: Steamed up over the issues of water-logging and lack of sewage facility in Jalpally, Minister for Education P Sabita Indra Reddy has finally come out with a Strategic Nala Development Program (SNDP) to tackle the issue that largely crops up during rain.



At a review meeting, where Commissioner Jalpally Municipality G P Kumar, and SNDP officials were present, she rolled out the map and discussed various issues concerning Jalpally, Badangpet and Meerpet (Maheshwaram constituency).

While picking the issues, the minister–who represents Maheshwaram--said rain-related works should be taken up on priority. The task must be completed in a time-bond manner.

During the meeting issues, that surfaced while her visits to rain-affected colonies, came up for discussion.

The minister said "As most colonies in Jalpally and Meerpet municipalities are facing rain-related issues, they must be addressed on a war-footing. She approved the proposal for laying sewage lines in Metro City, Dream City, Green City and Nabeel Colony in Jalpally under SNDP.

As per the proposed plan, an underground drain of 385 metres with 3x3 diameter will be constructed to ensure safe passage of sewage, beside storm water, often causing water-logging in several colonies during rain.

"Work permits will be issued by October 5 and tenders process should be completed by October 10. An extended meeting would also be conducted soon along with Chairman Jalpally municipality, the commissioner and councillors to discuss the issue," informed an official.