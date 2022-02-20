Hyderabad: Student commits suicide in Gaulidoddi over sexual harrassment, leaves suicide note

A student has committed suicide by writing a suicide note stating that he was committing suicide due to sexual harassment. During the night, after everyone was asleep, he hung up to the fan on Friday. After receiving the information, the police rushed the body to the hospital for autopsy. The tragic incident took place at Gaulidoddi, Hyderabad.



Going into the details, Vamsi Krishna is the second son of Lingaram Lakshmaiah and Suvarna from Charagonda village in Nagercoil district of Telangana. He is a first year Inter student at Social Welfare Gurukula school in Gaulidoddi in Hyderabad. Friday night he studied with fellow students in the dormitory. He later committed suicide by hanging himself to a fan while no one was in the room.

Meanwhile, the fellow students who were suspicious as the student has not opened the door. However, they open the door forcedly and looked inside and saw Vamsi Krishna hanging to the fan. The principal who received the information complained to the police who arrived at the scene and taken the body. He was later rushed to Osmania Hospital.

Two suicide letters were found in the Vamsi Krishna bag. He stated in the letter that he had been sexually harassed and was therefore suicidal.