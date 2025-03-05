Hyderabad to Transform 59 Blocks into Urban Parks for Green Development**

The Telangana Forest Department has proposed the development of 59 blocks around Hyderabad into urban parks, offering city residents much-needed recreational spaces. Officials from the Tourism Department have also been asked to identify additional locations for similar development.

A key focus of the initiative is to create green spaces near software industry hubs, catering to employees working from home. These parks will be designed to include essential amenities such as Wi-Fi, security, and other facilities to enhance the work-from-home experience.

The proposals were discussed during a pre-budget meeting for the 2025-26 financial year, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Tourism and Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao in Hyderabad on March 4.

As part of the broader tourism development strategy, officials were directed to align their budget proposals with the upcoming Telangana Tourism Policy. The state government aims to prioritize eco-tourism, medical tourism, temple tourism, and spiritual tourism as key areas for expansion.

Additionally, ministers highlighted growing interest from private players in developing tourism projects under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Officials were instructed to identify potential tourist destinations for PPP-based development and reassess existing projects that are not generating significant revenue for the state.

This initiative is expected to enhance Hyderabad’s green infrastructure while supporting tourism and employment opportunities in Telangana.