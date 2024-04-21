  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Top cop calls for smooth conduct of Hanuman Jayanthi procession

Hyderabad: Top cop calls for smooth conduct of Hanuman Jayanthi procession
x
Highlights

The Hyderabad Police Commissioner, K Sreenivasa Reddy on Saturday held a meeting with the organisers of the Hanuman Jayanthi procession, which is scheduled on Tuesday in the city.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police Commissioner, K Sreenivasa Reddy on Saturday held a meeting with the organisers of the Hanuman Jayanthi procession, which is scheduled on Tuesday in the city.

In the meeting, which was attended by officials of other government departments, the Hyderabad CP sought cooperation of the organisers for the peaceful conduct of the rally. He requested the people not to indulge in rumours and not to share provocative posts or messages in social media.

Sreenivasa Reddy said a joint control room will be set up at the ICC Building and officials of all the government departments will be present and monitoring the procession from 8 am till its culmination.

Officials of the TSRTC, HMWS&SB, EMRI, GHMC, Road and Buildings, power department and representatives of Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad had participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X