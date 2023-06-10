Hyderabad: TPCC General Secretary urges govt to address issues in tanda

Rangareddy: During a visit to Tanda in KaslabadTanda, under Jilledu Chaudharyguda mandal, TPCC General Secretary Veerlapalli Shankar expressed his concerns regarding the lack of basic facilities and government attention in the area. He emphasised the need for the ruling party and leaders to address the problems faced by the residents of Tanda or seek assistance from the public in resolving them.

He highlighted the absence of essential amenities, such as water and road facilities, in Tanda. He questioned the celebrations and gatherings of ruling party leaders during Telangana’s decennial state formation day celebrations, urging them to prioritise resolving public issues before rejoicing. He criticised the previous practice of holding meetings and events without effectively addressing farmers' concerns, stating that such activities provided little benefit to the public.

Furthermore, he expressed his disappointment with the government’s approach towards caste workers. He raised concerns over the backlog of cases pending in the BC Corporation, claiming that while the government had granted loans to their activists through relatives, it had failed to address the needs of Dalit communities in the villages. He also criticised the current loan eligibility criteria, which excluded fishermen from accessing financial support. He stressed the importance of tailoring loan programs to meet the specific requirements of different communities, such as providing fishing nets for fishermen. He questioned the necessity of providing certificates at the time of granting loans, proposing a more direct method of distribution to the people.

He urged the government to prioritise the needs of the people and emphasized that the Congress party would actively work towards identifying and addressing these concerns in the Shadnagar constituency. Congress party leaders and others were present during the visit.