Hyderabad: Work-from-home option makes hostels go empty

Hyderabad: Private hostels in twin cities have been badly affected due to the corona pandemic. After unlock 4.0, boarders returned home to work from safe place. This made hostels, which have mushroomed in all corners of the city with most of them seen in Hitech city, Cyberabad zones and in and around Ameerpet, shut their hospitality services. Besides hostellers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, men and women working in IT, pharma, retail and hospitality industry and students pursuing higher studies from different states find these hostels economical and safe. Room accommodation, wi-fi facility and meals are provided at an average fee of Rs 5,500 per month per boarder. Some hostels in IT zone charge a premium by offering extra amenities.



Amarnath Reddy of Private Hostels' Association stated that they had at least 10 per cent of boarders staying in hostels during lockdown but after unlock, which began from June onwards, a majority of hostels are nearly empty. He attributed this to 'Work From Option' given by IT companies and private organisations. Most of the boarders have left for their homes. Over 50 per cent of boarders are from both Telugu states while another 50 per cent are from other states, he added. Since educational institutions have not resumed their classes, students have preferred to stay safe in their homes.

Most of the hostels function from rental premises. Hostel managers pay rents ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh with 50 to 100 boarders stay. With no business from the last four months or so, the hostel owners are facing a big challenge. Paying rents and salaries to hostel employees, including kitchen and house cleaning staff is proving to be a big burden.

Due to corona, no new tenant is coming to occupy the vacated hostels. Those buildings are lying vacant and property owners are paying electricity bills and maintenance charges from their own account, Amarnath Reddy said.