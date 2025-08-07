If Prez Denies Appointment…Cong plans ‘Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan’

Hyderabad: In case of denial of President’s appointment, Telangana Congress leaders, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, will be organising ‘Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan’ on Thursday.

According to party sources, the leaders are still optimistic about the appointment. But in case President Droupadi Murmu denies, the next plan of action would be marching towards the official residence of the President. “Our next plan of action in case an appointment is denied will be building further pressure. We shall be holding a dharna at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

‘Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan’ will be the next idea to highlight the issue of BC reservations in the national capital,” said a BC leader in Delhi. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi who could not attend the Mahadharna at Jantar Mantar as he was attending final rights of Shibu Soren urged President Droupadi Murmu to give her assent to Telangana's reservation bills. "The Telangana Government and Congress sat on a dharna in Delhi today, demanding President’s assent to the law reserving 42% for backward classes in education, employment and local government.

This law is a major advance towards the Constitution's vision of social justice, grounded in data from the caste census," the Congress leader posted on X.