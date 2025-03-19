Is New Bus Terminal on Cards at Aramgrah to Reduce Stress on MGBS, JBS?

The Telangana Government will soon build a new bus terminal at Aramgarh. The government owns 17 acres of land near Aramgarh, and the RTC has requested the allocation of at least 7 acres for the establishment of the new terminal.

Aramgarh X Road is one of the busiest areas in Hyderabad, seeing continuous traffic from commuters traveling to different areas such as Shamsabad, Shadnagar, Mahbubnagar, and even Bengaluru from the city.

The new terminal will help alleviate pressure on existing bus terminals like MGBS and Jubilee Bus Station. The X Road also witnesses buses operating from LB Nagar to Mehdipatnam, creating congestion during peak hours.

Additionally, IT employees living near LB Nagar, Karmanghat, Balapur, Chandrayangutta, and other nearby areas pass through Aramgarh to reach offices in the Financial District.

Reports also mention that the Police Department has requested the government to allocate land for the Parade Grounds in the area.

People who often commute to different places from Aramgarh are also demanding the government tor come up with a new bus terminal soon.