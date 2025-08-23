Jagga Reddy lashes out at KTR for calling Cong ‘third class’

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC working president T Jagga Reddy on Friday posed a question to BRS leader KT Rama Rao: “When you along with KCR and your entire family met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, did you forget that Congress is ‘third class’? Wasn’t your father from Congress too? Then is your father also third class? If KCR is third class, then what class is KTR?”

At a press conference in Gandhi Bhavan, he stated that KTR had no political maturity. “If Sonia Gandhi hadn’t given Telangana, wouldn’t you still be living in America on a salary?” he asked.

Jagga Reddy further said: “KTR, you abuse Congress… If your grandfather were alive, he would have slapped you. Congress is a party of sacrifices – someone should teach you that. Instead of voting for Sudarshan Reddy as Vice-President, as a son of Telangana, you are attacking Congress itself”.

Reddy further observed: “KTR calls Congress a small party; I want to tell KTR this—wasn’t it Congress that gave you Telangana? Has that party become small now? After Telangana was given, didn’t your family go to Sonia Gandhi’s house to thank her? Why didn’t you call her small then? If your family is shining today, isn’t Congress the reason? KTR has no character to talk about Congress.

KCR himself admitted in public meetings that Telangana came because of Sonia Gandhi. Did you forget that? If Congress is third class, didn’t your father learn politics from the same party? Then isn’t he third class too? You too became a politician only from that so-called third-class party. Congress brought freedom to 100 crore Indians – how can you call it third class? If you don’t understand Congress, ask your father KCR”.

He further claimed: “If Sonia Gandhi hadn’t given Telangana, your family wouldn’t have made thousands of crores; you would still be living on a salary in America. What would your family have been doing then? KTR and KCR are examples of extreme opportunistic politics. Even after 10 years as a minister, KTR has not gained political maturity. That’s why he slips in his words. KTR speaks irresponsibly; if his grandfather and grandmother were alive, they would scold and even slap him; KTR doesn’t value sacrifices; They are all drama artists; could KCR have gone on a hunger strike for 11 days? Even if he fasted while eating, people accepted it then because of the situation”.

Referring to the stand on urea issue taken by Union Minister Kishan Reddy, the senior Congress leader noted: “Kishan Reddy is a good man; but even as a Union Minister, he is just a script reader! he only reads what is written for him, not giving real political speeches; fertilizer (urea) has to be supplied by the Centre… Instead of doing that, you are defaming the Congress government”. Jagga Reddy advised farmers to be alert about the conspiracies of BRS and BJP leaders, while noting that CM Revanth Reddy gave thousands of crores to farmers.