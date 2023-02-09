Journalist Dr Prasad bags Raja Ram Mohan Roy National Award

Hyderabad: Veteran Journalist Dr. A.B.K. Prasad has been chosen for the prestigious "Raja Ram Mohan Roy National Award" for excellence in Journalism-2020 for his outstanding contribution towards journalism, the Press Council of India, New Delhi, announced.

Dr. Anne Bhavani Koteswara Prasad, popularly known as ABK, journalistic career spread over 75 years and has the singular honour of being the editor of all the mainstream journals of Andhra Pradesh. He also served as the Chairman, Official Language Commission, during the period 2004 to 2009 in the united Andhra Pradesh.

The award was conferred by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, Chairperson of the Press Council of India, and the award will be presented on February 28 at Deputy Speaker Hall, Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg, New Delhi.