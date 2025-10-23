KCR to BRS brass: Be on the prowl to poach fence-sitters of Cong, BJP

BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Wednesday directed party leaders to expedite the poaching of leaders from the Congress and the BJP and intensify the campaign until the election date.

The BRS chief summoned party leaders KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao to his farmhouse at Eravelli on Wednesday. According to sources, the BRS chief asked the party leaders to go aggressive in the campaign starting from Friday. Following the thought-provoking ‘Baki Card’ campaign, the party will now launch the ‘Unemployed Baki Card’ campaign from Friday. The party has organised a meeting with unemployed youth at Jal Vihar on the same day, where leaders will remind them of the Congress party's unfulfilled pre-poll promises regarding unemployment.

BRS chief will hold a meeting with the Jubilee Hills in-charges on Thursday to assign campaign tasks to party leaders. KCR particularly wanted the party leaders to create a buzz in political circles with the joining of leaders from other parties. On Wednesday, Gautam Yadav, the son of Pedda Srisailam Yadav and said to be the cousin of Congress candidate Naveen Yadav, was included into the party by BRS leader KTR. Talasani Sai Yadav, who is also a relative of Naveen, was present on the occasion.

A couple of days prior, the party also attracted BJP Minority morcha social media wing women convenorRidaQuddos and co-convenor Mohammed Bin Ali Gutmi. Several Congress and BJP leaders from Jubilee Hills have already joined the BRS in recent times, and according to party leaders, more are expected to join in the coming days.

A senior leader of the party opined that the joining of leaders along with their followers to the opposition party sends a message to the masses that the ruling party is losing out in terms of popularity, unlike the normal trend of leaders joining the ruling party.

Sources also said that the BRS chief has asked the party leaders to take up the issue of Konda Surekha’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and expose the extortions allegedly carried out by Congress leaders. Furthermore, the legal team would be approaching the court regarding the incident involving Task Force police visiting a Minister’s house, over which no subsequent action was taken.