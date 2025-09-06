Khairatabad Ganesh procession underway, arrived at Telephone Bhavan

The bustling Khairatabad Ganesh procession made its way past Telephone Bhavan, continuing at a lively pace as the festival buzzed with energy. Local MLA Danam Nagender took part in the grand Bada Ganesh procession, embracing the festive spirit of the time.

The Utsava committee paid tribute to the beloved Khairatabad Ganesh, honouring the significance of this cherished tradition within the community. Meanwhile, anticipation builds for the Balapur laddu auction, which is expected to commence shortly.

Former minister and Maheshwaram MLA, Sabita Indra Reddy, will attend the auction as the chief guest.