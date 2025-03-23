Kishan reddy defends Centre, accuses Oppn of misleading people

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, dismissed the recent meeting of opposition parties—namely the Congress, BRS, DMK, and left parties—in Chennai regarding the issue of delimitation of parliamentary constituencies as meaningless. Speaking on Saturday, he stated that the Centre has not yet made any decisions about the procedure or the rules and regulations related to delimitation.

However, he criticized these opposition parties for perpetuating misconceptions and misleading the public into believing that injustice would be done to southern States. This behaviour reveals their political agenda. Reddy argued that while these parties claim that delimitation is the main issue, their true goal is to undermine the BJP. He noted that the Congress party has to face significant public backlash due to its failure to fulfill promises in both Telangana and Karnataka.

Additionally, the DMK is dealing with widespread discontent fueled by allegations of nepotism and corruption in Tamil Nadu. The BRS recently lost power and failed to win a single seat in the last parliamentary elections, opting not to participate in the recent MLC elections altogether.

Faced drubbing from the people, he said these parties were plotting to create division between North and South India to distract the public and incite emotional responses. Kishan Reddy criticized the Congress for seeking instability through various agendas out of frustration. As previous political strategies were dashed, he asserted, Congress has adopted a new tactic, claiming that the delimitation process will harm South India.