KTR chips in with financial aid to poor student to pursue med. study



BRS Working President K T Rama Rao has displayed great humanity by stepping forward to make the dream of an MBBS degree a reality for Armulla Ganesh, a talented but impoverished student who lost his parents.

Rama Rao has promised to personally bear the entire cost of the medical education for Ganesh. Honoring this commitment, the first instalment of Rs 1,50,000 was presented to the student by BRS leaders on Monday.

Armulla Ganesh, a native of Peddammagadda in the Warangal West constituency, tragically lost his parents and siblings at an early age and was subsequently raised by his grandmother. Despite being plagued by poverty, he diligently studied in government schools and colleges and worked hard to secure a free MBBS seat at Pratima Relief Medical College.

However, Ganesh faced the urgent requirement of paying Rs 1,50,000 as a tuition fee and deposit by the 6th of this month. Realising that he was in danger of losing his coveted seat if the deadline was missed, social activists and journalists appealed to Rama Rao via Twitter.

Responding immediately to the tweet, Rama Rao was moved by the appeal and the student’s precarious future. He promised that he, on behalf of the BRS party, would take full responsibility for Ganesh’s entire MBBS education.

In this context, former government chief whip and BRS Hanamkonda district president D Vinay Bhaskar met Ganesh and his uncle Devadas at the BRS party office in Balasamudram on Monday. Following Rama Rao’s instructions, he handed over a cheque for Rs 1,50,000 as immediate assistance.

Speaking on the occasion, Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar praised Rama Rao as a leader who consistently supports those in need. He confirmed that they immediately visited Pratima Relief Medical College as per Rama Rao’s directions and completed Ganesh’s admission process using the urgent assistance provided. He further assured that Rama Rao and the BRS party would cover all future expenses until Ganesh completes his MBBS degree.

Vinay Bhaskar concluded by stating that the BRS was responding to the hardships faced by poor people, drawing inspiration from movement leader and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.