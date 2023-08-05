Live
Just In
KTR finds fault with Oppn for seeking extension of Assembly sessions
Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama found fault with the Opposition leaders for seeking the extension of the ongoing Assembly sessions for another 30 days.
Hyderabad: Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama found fault with the Opposition leaders for seeking the extension of the ongoing Assembly sessions for another 30 days.
Addressing the Assembly on Friday, Minister KT Rama Rao said the Opposition party leaders are asking to conduct the sessions for 30 days, but they don't have patience to sit in the Assembly for 30 minutes.
"A BJP leader wrote a letter asking the sessions of the Assembly should be held for 30 days while the Congress leader demanded the conduct of sessions for 20 days. Unfortunately, during the question hour, all the ruling party Members are present in the House whereas only one Member each from the Congress and BJP are present. Based on their presence in the House, we can understand their sincerity and love towards the people," KTR pointed out.