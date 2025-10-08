Madhya Pradesh delegation visits JNTUH to study groundwater recharge structures

Hyderabad: A group of 33 participants from Madhya Pradesh, currently undergoing a specialized training programme on Ground Water Recharge Techniques and Management, visited Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) campus at Kukatpally as part of their field exposure to artificial groundwater recharge systems.

The training programme is being organized by the Water Resources Development Division of the Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI), Gachibowli, and is sponsored by the Rajiv Gandhi Mission for Watershed Management under the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh.

The visit to JNTUH on Tuesday was aimed to provide practical insights into the design, implementation, and functioning of artificial recharge structures, which play a critical role in sustainable water resource management. JNTUH, known for its commitment to environmental sustainability, has constructed several artificial groundwater recharge structures across its campus as part of its Zero Discharge Campus initiative.

These installations are designed to conserve rainwater, improve groundwater levels, and support long-term ecological balance. Dr. M. V. S. S. Giridhar, Professor at the Center for Transportation Engineering and Faculty of Water Resources, led the technical tour and provided detailed explanations on the engineering principles and hydrological considerations behind each recharge structure.

He highlighted the importance of site-specific design, soil permeability, and catchment analysis in ensuring the effectiveness of recharge systems. The participants were briefed on various types of structures including recharge pits, trenches, and percolation tanks, and their integration into the campus’s stormwater management plan.