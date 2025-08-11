Mahesh Goud calls for a BC CM in Telugu states

Hyderabad: PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud lamented that while other southern states have had BC leaders as Chief Ministers, the Telugu states have not.

Speaking at Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud Maharaj’s 375th birth anniversary as the Chief Guest at an event held at Ravindra Bharati, Mahesh Goud said that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was waging an unparalleled fight for social justice. In line with Rahul Gandhi’s vision, and given the significant proportion of the BC population, a BC leader will become CM from the Congress party in the future. “In all southern states, BC leaders have become Chief Ministers, but both Telugu states are yet to have a BC as CM,” he exclaimed.

The PCC president said that at the recent ‘Maha Dharna’ held at Jantar Mantar, there was massive support from leaders and people of all communities. He claimed that BJP leaders who supported the 42 per cent BC reservation in the Assembly turned their backs once they went to Delhi. Union Minister Kishan Reddy, he added, is making confusing statements on BC reservations. “We will ensure 42 per cent reservations for BCs in local body elections,” he affirmed.

Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Corporation Chairman Nuthi Srikanth Goud, PCC General Secretaries Vattikooti Rama Rao Goud and Madhu Satyam Goud, along with Goud community leaders from various parties, also participated in the event.