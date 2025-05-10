Massive fire breaks out in comml bldg in Chandanagar

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out in a commercial building in Chandanagar on Friday, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering panic in the area. The fire, which reportedly originated from one of the commercial shops in the building, quickly spread across adjoining establishments.

Three shops were completely gutted. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Locals and nearby shopkeepers raised alarm as the flames intensified, prompting swift action from the fire department, which used multiple water tankers and doused the fire.

The fire also led to heavy traffic congestion, Traffic police officers were deployed at the site to manage traffic flow and prevent bystanders from gathering near the danger zone.