MEIL begins construction of state-of-the-art OGH complex

Hyderabad: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) commenced the construction of new buildings for Osmania General Hospital at the Goshamahal Police Stadium.

On the occasion of Dasara, President of MEIL Projects K Govardhan Reddy performed religious pujas and formally began the work. Earlier, on January 31 this year, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had laid the foundation stone for the project. The works officially commenced today, marking a special occasion. The project will be completed in 30 months. Spread across 26 acres with a built-up area of 32 lakh sq. ft., the new hospital will house a 2,000-bed capacity. The facilities will include a hospital block (22.96 lakh sq. ft.), academic block, male and female hostel blocks, dharamshala, mortuary, utility building, and security building. A two-level basement parking area will accommodate 1,500 cars.

The hospital complex will feature 29 major and 12 minor operation theatres, a helipad, and advanced facilities including robotic surgery theatres, transplant units, sewage treatment, and biomedical waste management plants. Colleges for nursing, dental, and physiotherapy are also part of the master plan. Designed with rooftop terrace gardens and cross-ventilation technologies, the hospital ensures continuous airflow and patient comfort.

Govardhan Reddy assured that the project would be completed within the stipulated timeframe and emphasized that the new facilities would be on par with leading private hospitals, equipped with advanced technology and modern infrastructure. There will be robotic surgery, helipad and green design with terrace gardens in the project.