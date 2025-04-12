Metro Rail will chug into Future City: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the Metro rail network will be extended up to the Future City and instructed the concerned officials to prepare the required final proposals in this regard.

In a review on metro rail second phase project, the Chief Minister inquired about the progress of the proposals for the second phase metro rail project. The officials apprised the CM of the status of the project including the pending approval from the Union Government. The officials told the CM that the metro authorities already met and held discussions with officials in Delhi seeking the Center’s approval recently.

The government sent the DPRs to the Centre for the second phase of Hyderabad metro rail project to be taken up on 76.4 km stretch, which includes Nagole to Shamshabad Airport (36.8 km), Rayadurgam-Kokapet Neopolis (11.6 km), MGBS-Chandrayanagutta (7.5 km), Miyapur-Patancheru (13.4 km), LB Nagar-Hayat Nagar (7.1 km). The estimated cost of the project is Rs 24,269 crore. The Centre and the State government prepared proposals to undertake this project as a joint venture by earmarking funds equally (50:50). The Chief Minister instructed the officials to pursue with the Union Government continuously to obtain permissions and be ready to start the work soon after the Centre gives approval to the project.

The CM also instructed the officials to prepare a new plan to expand the metro rail by 40 kilometers from the Airport to the Young India Skill Development University in Future City. The government already proposed to develop the Future City in an area of about 30,000 acres.

In view of the future expansion needs of the city, the metro should be extended up to Mirkhanpet, the CM said suggesting that a DPR with the necessary estimates be prepared and sent to the Centre. Along with HMDA, the FSDA (Future City Development Authority) will also a partner in the metro rail expansion project.