Miss World 2025 Head-to-Head Challenge Finale: Four Finalists Advance to Top 10 in their respective continents

The Miss World 2025 Head-to-Head (H2H) Challenge Finale delivered an emotional and inspiring showcase of voices from around the globe, as contestants spoke from the heart on issues ranging from mental health to education and environmental responsibility. Through debates, storytelling, and personal conviction, each contestant represented their community with courage and compassion.

Here’s a continent-wise recap of the four winners who will now advance to the Top 10 globally

Americas & Caribbean

Winner: Trinidad & Tobago

Trinidad & Tobago shined with her love for statistics and her callout to India’s Telangana state for championing women in its rapid development. In the final round against Brazil, she spoke passionately about meaningful climate action, securing her spot as the Americas and Caribbean continental winner.

Africa

Winner: Zambia

After sharing her journey of failing three times before earning a 100% scholarship, Zambia moved into the final round with Namibia. When asked how to ensure mental well-being, she emphasized the need for authenticity and responsible use of social media. Her honest, grounded vision earned her the top spot in Africa.

Europe

Winner: Wales

Facing Ireland in a compelling final round on education and empowerment, Wales drew on her global outreach, from Uganda to India, meeting acid attack survivors and conducting empowerment sessions. Her belief that education means different things to different people, but always transforms lives, won over the judges.

Asia & Oceania

Winner: Turkey

Turkey’s heartfelt tribute to her late mother, who lost her life to breast cancer, resonated deeply. From launching awareness campaigns to offering medical support during the pandemic and in war-affected regions like Ukraine, she spoke powerfully on cultural identity in a globalized world. Her efforts earned her the Asia continental title in the H2H round.

These four remarkable women now join the Miss World 2025 Top 10 in their respective continents- carrying forward not just crowns but stories of purpose, progress, and powerful advocacy.