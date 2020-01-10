MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy presents CMRF cheque at LB Nagar

LB Nagar: MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy handed over cheque of Rs 60,000 from the CM Relief Fund to Papireddy of Madhav Nagar on Friday. Papireddy got treated for stomach related ailment and recovered.

"People, who can't afford to pay hospital bills, are being benefitted from the CMRF and getting quality treatment. TRS government will always work for the people, "the MLA said. Subhash Reddy, Venkat Reddy, Srinivas Yadav, Vikram Reddy, Madhu and others were present.