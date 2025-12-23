National Mathematics Day celebrated at Sri Triveni School

Hyderabad: Sri Triveni School, Champapet, celebrated National Mathematics Day with great enthusiasm on Monday, commemorating the birth anniversary of legendary mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan at the school premises.

The programme commenced with a brief introduction highlighting Ramanujan’s extraordinary contributions to mathematics and his lasting inspiration to students across generations. To mark the occasion, the school organised a variety of engaging activities, including mathematics quizzes, puzzles, problem-solving competitions, model exhibitions and fun math games, aimed at promoting logical thinking and curiosity among students.

Mathematics teachers were actively involved in mentoring students and preparing the mathematical models displayed during the event, providing valuable practical exposure and enhancing academic understanding. Students participated with enthusiasm, demonstrating creativity and strong problem-solving abilities.

Teachers also spoke about the relevance of mathematics in everyday life and encouraged students to overcome fear of the subject by developing analytical and critical thinking skills.

Director K Govardhan Reddy and Principal M Sharada addressed the gathering, stressing that mathematics is the foundation of science and technology and motivating students to pursue excellence in the subject.

The celebration concluded successfully, fostering awareness about the importance of mathematics and honouring the enduring legacy of Srinivasa Ramanujan.