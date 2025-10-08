Live
Naveen Yadav is Revanth’s pick for JH Assembly bypoll
Hyderabad: Congress leader Naveen Yadav’s candidature has reportedly been finalised to contest the forthcoming by-election for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy suggested Yadav’s name during a meeting held on Tuesday with the Congress state in-charge, Meenakshi Natarajan, and PCC President, Mahesh Kumar Goud.
The Congress state leadership had shortlisted four names, which also included former GHMC Mayor B Rammohan Naidu, former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, and a senior leader, CN Reddy. Survey reports, however, indicated that Naveen Yadav possessed the strongest winning prospects. Furthermore, the AIMIM is also understood to have offered its support for the BC candidate in the by-elections. Senior leaders within the State Congress were also pressing the Congress high command to field a strong BC leader in the by-election to ensure the defeat of the opposition BRS party in Jubilee Hills.
Leaders stated that the Congress high command is expected to make a final decision and announce the party candidate’s name within the next day or two. The party has also tasked an agency with conducting a final survey on the winning prospects of the Congress candidates before the official announcement.