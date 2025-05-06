NBEMS grants approval to DNB courses at RTC Hospital

Hyderabad: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has granted approval for the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) PG Medical Courses at TGSRTC Hospital in Tarnaka. This includes the allocation of seven seats across three departments.

TGSRTC’s application to NBEMS aims to enhance the quality of medical care for RTC employees by offering accredited PG medical courses at their facility. After a comprehensive review, NBEMS has approved 3 seats in General Medicine, 2 in General Surgery, and 2 in Orthopedic Surgery.

According to TSGSRTC, the admissions for 3-year PG courses will be based on NEET scores, while DNB-PDCET will be the criterion for 2-year diploma courses, commencing in the upcoming academic year. The TGSRTC management has expressed happiness after receiving approval for DNB PG medical courses at Tarnaka Hospital. TGSRTC MD VC Sajjanar expressed hope that this approval will enhance the medical services offered at the hospital.

He emphasised that the hospital will attract top doctors thanks to these courses, significantly enhancing the health safety of RTC employees. He highlighted that the TGSRTC management has transformed Tarnaka Hospital into a super specialty facility aimed at delivering superior medical care to the staff. He reiterated the management’s commitment to improving medical services for employees and evolving it into a comprehensive health RTC.

The management of TGSRTC has extended its congratulations to Medical Administrator Dr Srinivas, former OSD Dr Saidi Reddy, and Doctors Sushmita, Pramod Kumar, Pradeep Kumar, and Raj Kumar for their significant contributions in securing approval for DNB PG medical courses. On Monday, MD VC Sajjanar honored them alongside top officials of RTC at Hyderabad Bus Bhavan.

ED Munishekhar, CPM Usha Devi, Hospital Superintendent Dr Shailajamurthy, and others were present.