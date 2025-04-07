Nizam VII remembered on 139th birth anniv, services recalled

Hyderabad: The 139th birth anniversary of Nizam VII, Mir Osman Ali Khan, was observed by the family members, historians and heritage buffs here on Sunday by paying floral tributes at his mausoleum, Masjid-e-Judi, King Koti. All his services and initiatives were recalled.

Amongst those who visited were grandson of Mir Osman Ali Khan, Nawab Mir Najaf Ali Khan, Anuradha Reddy of INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage), Mohd Anas Ali Khan, AICC OBC Coordinator Anil Kumar, along with students and public, offered tributes and prayers in his memory. The gathering reflected on the Nizam’s enduring contributions to education, infrastructure development and public welfare. The attendees marked the day with solemn respect, acknowledging his legacy as a progressive and visionary ruler.

Nawab Najaf Ali Khan said Mir Osman Ali Khan was the most secular ruler; his services are still remembered by people of all religions. Despite his immense contributions, the legacy of Nizam VII has not been given due recognition. To honour his memory, we urge the government to officially celebrate his birthday in recognition of his role in shaping modern Hyderabad; include a lesson in history curriculum highlighting his contributions; preserve and restore historic structures built during his reign, prioritising the immediate repair of Osmania General Hospital.

He said “my grandfather, Nizam VII, was a compassionate ruler who lived simply but worked tirelessly to build a modern, inclusive city. In Hyderabad, the contributions of Nizam VII are visible as far as one’s eyes can see. It is deeply hurtful that his legacy has not been given due recognition by successive governments.”

On the birth anniversary of Nizam, Deccan Archive and INTACH, Hyderabad, organised a heritage walk at King Koti, to honour his legacy and explore the rich cultural and architectural heritage of the area. The walk was also aimed at exploring architectural marvels built during the Nizam’s reign.