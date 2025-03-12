Nizam’s kin opposes TGIIC move to auction land in Serilingampally

Hyderabad: Challenging the TGIIC (Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation) proposal to auction land situated at Kancha Gachibowli village under Serilingampally mandal, the great-grandson of Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan, Himayat Ali Mirza condemned the decision, citing several civil cases pending before the Courts for adjudication. He termed the land auctioning proposal as illegal and arbitrary on the part of the State government and urged the Union Home Ministry to initiate a CBI probe.

In a media statement, Himayat Ali said the proposal to auction land admeasuring 400.00 acres, in Survey No: 25/P, situated Kancha GachiBowli Village, Serilingampally Mandal, Ranga Reddy District, is illegal and arbitrary title claim of the Telangana Government. He pointed out that as per the clause II of the merger agreement between the Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, the Nizam VII and the Government of India dated: 26.01.1950 vide letter D.-O. No: F 2. (1) – H-50, dated: 30.11.1953, the Nizam VII’s personal movable and immovable properties were identified, recognised and approved by then the President of India and authenticated by the Parliament of India, which are recorded in form of the ‘blue book’.

“The Kancha Gachi Bowli is listed in Blue Book - List No: III – Kanchajat, Serial No: 4, the land totally admeasuring acres 2,725.25 Guntas, in Survey No: 25 & 26, situated at Kancha GachiBowli Village, then Western Taluq now Serilingampally Mandal, Hyderabad, is exclusively owned and possessed by the Nizam VII, his title/ownership is confirmed by State Revenue Records, the 1954 “SETHAWAR” and other documents, and after the demise of the Nizam VII on 24-02-1967, the said Blue Book properties are devolved upon the legitimate heirs of the Nizam VII,” he stated.

“Being great grandson of Nizam and stakeholder, I condemn and strongly protest the said illegal act of the Telangana Government proposal. I request the Home Minister to direct the CBI to enquire into this matter. I filed a Civil Suit No: 42 of 2023 for Alwal property and another Civil Suit No: 1190 of 2018 for Kancha Gachi Bowli properties, and both the cases are pending for adjudication in the Courts,” he added.