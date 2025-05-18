No final resting place for deceased Muslims in city

Hyderabad: While getting space for living is beyond the common man’s reach in Hyderabad, it has become costlier for the dead. With open spaces shrinking due to new construction projects, land grabbers are laying their hands on graveyards, which is adversely impacting burials.

The last few years saw the rise of this trend as the real estate value has hit the roof in the city. According to some Wakf activists owing to illegal encroachments on graveyards, several Gazette Notified Muslim graveyards are declared chock-a-block and there is no space for more burials. “Many Muslim graveyards are under the control of land grabbers where dead bodies are not allowed to be buried. People are facing a lot of difficulties in finding burial space,” said Nayeemullah Shareef of Waqf Properties Protection Cell. As a result, burials have become costly affairs. Kin of the deceased have to shell down anything from Rs 10,000 to Rs one lakh depending on the spiritual value attached to the graveyard. Things will become easier if a family member lies buried in a grave and the family agrees to bury the new victim in the same grave.

“Taking advantage of the situation, caretakers of the graveyards are selling old grave space for up to Rs 30, 000. The rates are higher in graveyards inside big dargah premises. I request the state government to conduct a survey of Muslim graveyards in the city and remove all illegal encroachments. Graveyard caretakers must be asked to fix nominal charges for burial spaces, while those charging exorbitant amounts must face criminal charges,” demanded another activist, Mohd Habeebuddin.

Habeeb pointed out that graveyards were vanishing in upmarket areas like Puppalguda due to rapid urbanisation. As per the Gazette published in 1984, the area is more than nine acres. “This graveyard has now shrunk to 100 sq yards. This is the scale of encroachment with active political backing,” alleged Habeeb.

In the past Wakf Board was accused of collusion with land grabbers.

The graveyard committee of Dargah Syed Ali Kulle Shah Darvesh at Petbasheerabad under Quthbullapur alleged that whatever remained of the graveyard fell into the hands of the land sharks, with the active connivance of a Wakf inspector and its CEO in 2020.

The committee had alleged that the Wakf Board had not only failed to protect its interests, but its officials were in nexus with the builder, who approached the High Court claiming the land parcel meant for graveyard at Survey No.39 of Petbasheerabad.