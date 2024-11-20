No place for religious-based reservations in Constitution: Kishan

New Delhi / Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said that religious reservations have no place in the Indian constitution. The issue of religious reservations is under the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.

Addressing the media in the national capital on Tuesday, he criticised that it is unbecoming for Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy promising, in Maharashtra, to implement the religious-based reservations if Congress comes to power in that State. It is contrary to the High Court’s verdict. He said such promises reflect the Congress party’s vote bank politics and appeasement policies. On Lagacharla incident, he said that law will take its own course.

He said that a meeting held on Monday discussed reforms in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, and said, “I welcome the decisions made during this meeting and support the decision that only Hindus should be employed on temple premises. This decision respects the sentiments of all involved”. He said that it is not appropriate for individuals of other faiths to be employed in temples; such employees should be reassigned to different positions and the sanctity of temples should be protected.