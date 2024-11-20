Live
- Panic in Siddiqnagar as Four-Storey Building Tilts in Madhapur
- Controversy Surrounds Hyderabad Metro Rail: N.V.S. Reddy’s Comments on Losses Spark Government Concerns
- Android 16 Preview Released: Who Can Access It and What's New
- Rights activist demands Manipur CM’s resignation
- Controversy erupts over cancellation of ineligible BPL cards
- TTD to release February quota Arjitha seva tickets tomorrow
- BJP workers protest alleged misuse of SC funds, clash with PWD officials
- Votes will follow if politicians give up their theatrics
- Vikram Gowda tracked through local informants
- Maharashtra & Jharkhand Polls 2024: Key Battles and Leadership Uncertainty
Just In
No place for religious-based reservations in Constitution: Kishan
Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said that religious reservations have no place in the Indian constitution. The issue of religious reservations is under the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.
New Delhi / Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said that religious reservations have no place in the Indian constitution. The issue of religious reservations is under the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.
Addressing the media in the national capital on Tuesday, he criticised that it is unbecoming for Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy promising, in Maharashtra, to implement the religious-based reservations if Congress comes to power in that State. It is contrary to the High Court’s verdict. He said such promises reflect the Congress party’s vote bank politics and appeasement policies. On Lagacharla incident, he said that law will take its own course.
He said that a meeting held on Monday discussed reforms in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, and said, “I welcome the decisions made during this meeting and support the decision that only Hindus should be employed on temple premises. This decision respects the sentiments of all involved”. He said that it is not appropriate for individuals of other faiths to be employed in temples; such employees should be reassigned to different positions and the sanctity of temples should be protected.