One month after Sigachi tragedy, ex-gratia still eludes victims’ kin

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader T Harish Rao today demanded monthly remuneration for the families of victims of the Sigachi fire accident in Pashamylaram, alleging that despite one month having passed, the Rs 1 crore ex-gratia announced by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has yet to reach them.

Harish Rao visited the Sangareddy Collectorate along with the grieving families of the Sigachi fire tragedy victims, where he met the Additional Collector, questioning the government’s complete failure in handing over bodies and providing compensation. Leading a protest rally to the Collectorate, Harish Rao stated that nearly a month had passed since the Sigachi incident, yet the affected families were still observing monthly mourning rituals. He pointed out that while the Chief Minister had visited and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 1 crore for each deceased victim, not a single family had received any funds, even after a month. Families, he added, were not even given the bodies for final rites; some reportedly received only ashes, which they immersed in the Godavari River. Such a horrific industrial disaster, claiming 54 lives, had never occurred before in united Andhra Pradesh or in Telangana, yet the government’s response has been “utterly inhumane and irresponsible.”

Harish Rao condemned the alleged insensitivity of officials, stating, “When families ask for ex-gratia and death certificates, officials coldly say ‘At least you got ashes. In the SLBC incident, even that wasn’t available.’ What kind of inhuman behaviour is this?” He noted that families from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh had reportedly spent between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 merely to travel and stay in Hyderabad. The Chief Minister announced Rs 1 crore compensation, but “when, by whom, and how? No one has an answer,” he said, adding that many victims were still undergoing treatment. While the Chief Minister promised Rs 10 lakh for the severely injured, only Rs 50,000 was allegedly paid, and the matter closed. The BRS leader demanded Rs 50 lakh for the critically injured and a monthly salary for their sustenance.

Rao highlighted that it was an NGO, “Scientists for People,” that eventually filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking compensation for victims.

He questioned why, even after a month, the government had not officially released the number of dead or injured. “Why is the government hiding the names of the deceased, the compensation paid, and the help extended to the injured?” he demanded.

The BRS leader further asked why the government had not revealed the real cause behind this disaster, stating that the committee appointed by the Chief Minister had seemingly “vanished.” He concluded that even after a month and 54 deaths, no action had been taken against the company. Stating that the Chief Minister’s “irresponsibility on such a serious matter was unacceptable,” the BRS leader urged the Chief Minister to “open his eyes before it’s too late.”