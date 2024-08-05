Over 500 caught in crackdown on tipsy driving in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: Continuing its special drive against drunken driving, Cyberabad Traffic Police stepped up enforcement and led a large-scale drunk-driving test in Cyberabad Commissionerate limits on Friday night. The police apprehended over 509 offenders for driving under the influence of alcohol, especially during the weekends. The drive aimed to curb drunken driving, particularly in the IT corridor.

With the increase in alcohol impairment-related crashes within the Cyberabad limits, the police led a campaign against intoxicated drivers in various locations under the commissionerate limits. They apprehended 509 offenders, including 200 on Saturday night.

On weekends, the police had been organising a special large-scale drive by deputing teams to keep a check on drunk driving.

During the drive, 414 two-wheelers, 22 three-wheelers, 67 four-wheelers, and six heavy vehicles were caught. The police said 61 offenders were caaught with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging between 200 mg /100 ml and 550mg/100ml. All those caught will be produced before the court.

The police found drivers engaged in both underage drinking and drunk-driving. While the traffic police booked cases against them for drunk-driving, the L&O police followed up to find where they bought liquor.

The police warned citizens that if anybody indulges in drunken driving and causes accidents resulting in fatalities, they will be arrested and sent to jail under Section 304 of Part 2 of the of the IPC (July 1, 2024) and Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), for which the maximum punishment is 10 years of jail and a fine, said a police officer.