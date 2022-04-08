Polluted Water Creating Chaos in Hyderabad

Polluted water in Hyderabad is creating chaos in the city. As many as 20 people residents of Madhapur, Begumpet Vaddara Basti, have been affected badly and hospitalized by drinking the polluted water.

A person named Bheemayya has succumbed to death. The symptoms of the patients include motions and vomiting.

People expressed their anguish toward the officials stating that no one had lent their ears when they complained about the polluted water. However, when questioned by the media, the Water Works officials, regarding the same, stated that the drinking water is safe and not polluted.



