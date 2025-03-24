Ragpicker killed in mysterious blast at garbage dump

Hyderabad: A ragpicker was killed in an explosion at a garbage dump in Kushaiguda. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at a nearby shop across the road. The CCTV footage of the incident has now gone viral on social media platforms.

The deceased was identified as Nagaraju, a resident of Neredmet, who earned his livelihood by collecting plastic waste from the garbage. The explosion took place in a garbage dump near a transformer in the area.

According to the police, while cleaning garbage, the ragpicker may have come across some unknown chemicals in the dump which likely triggered the blast.

The impact of the blast was so intense that Nagaraju was hurled into the air and he landed at a distance. He sustained critical injuries in the blast and died on the spot.

A forensic team collected samples of exploded material from the blast site and sent them for analysis.