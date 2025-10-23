Rangareddy Collector warns officials over slow pace of Indiramma Housing Scheme

Rangareddy: Slow progress on the ambitious Indiramma Housing scheme in Rangareddy district has raised serious concerns for senior officials, who are now pointing fingers at field-level staff for the protracted delays in completing house construction. Following reports that houses were not being built despite bills being issued promptly, senior officials made it unequivocally clear that negligence on the part of field officials would not be tolerated and that appropriate action would be taken.

The delay in construction has also unsettled the Collector, who instructed officials to put their house in order before a district-wide inspection commenced. It was against this backdrop that a recent review meeting was held at the district collectorate with MPDOs, Housing AEs, Municipal Commissioners, APMs, and field-level officials to review the on-ground status of the Indiramma housing scheme.

During the meeting, Collector C Narayana Reddy instructed officials to work diligently at the field level to ensure visible progress in the construction of Indiramma houses under the government’s flagship scheme. The Collector inquired about the mandal-wise number of sanctioned houses, the stage of construction, and the steps taken by beneficiaries to begin work.

The Collector expressed his displeasure over the concerned officials who were found to be impassive toward completing the Indiramma houses. He questioned the lack of progress despite regular reviews, meetings, directions, and the setting of clear goals. The district Collector reminded them that the government is sanctioning bills sequentially along with appropriate support to ensure the scheme’s implementation, and he made it clear that those who perform negligently or without a set target will not be spared.

The Collector also questioned officials for their silence regarding encouraging beneficiaries to take up the construction work, clarifying that visible progress must be made. “All those beneficiaries to whom the houses were sanctioned should immediately be encouraged to take up house construction and close monitoring should also be done at the field level,” said the Collector.

He also reviewed the process of allotting double-bedroom houses, besides the Plantation campaign (Vanamahotsavam), NREGA, sanitation, Indira Mahila Shakti, and other schemes.

During the meeting, it was suggested that the process of allocating double-bedroom houses should be expedited. The Collector suggested that genuine applicants should be identified to provide financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakhs through the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA). Additionally, two units from each Mahila Samajya Group should be selected to provide Mahila Shakti loans to help manufacturers of bricks and centering boxes.

While reviewing the Vanamahotsavam plantation drive, he suggested that targets for anganwadi centres, schools, institutes, vaikunthadhamalas, and pallepragathi parks should be set from 1 November and should be covered one hundred per cent. “Teams will be formed to inspect the planted saplings across the district. Action will be taken against those who do not complete the targets,” the Collector warned.

Additional Collector Srinivas, District Rural Development Department PD Srilatha, Industries Department Officer Srilakshmi, Social Welfare Officer Rama Rao, Education Department Officer Sushinder Rao, besides concerned officials and staff were present at the occasion.