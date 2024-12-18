Live
Regn of farms for organic certification needed to boost exports
Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University (SKLTGHU) Vice-Chancellor Dr D Raji Reddy stressed that registration of farms for organic certification of mango orchards is required to boost exports and domestic markets.
He called upon the farmers to practice integrated pest and disease management protocols to reduce the pesticide load to promote organic cultivation of mangoes. He also added that this would boost the exports of mangoes. Dr Raji Reddy has also stressed upon implementation of mango value chains so as to reduce the post-harvest losses.
As the University has generated very good climate-resilient technologies in mango for effective outreach, he has suggested the Department of Horticulture form a WhatsApp group of 250 mango farmers where the University scientists will give specific and timely advice during the mango season to avoid the advice of the pesticide dealers. He also directed the University scientists to respond to the farmers’ queries immediately so that timely operations in mango can be taken up.