Revanth a ‘dramebazz’, says Harish; dubs his BC quota fight as flop show

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao on Wednesday said that the drama of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his team going to Delhi in the name of 42 per cent quota for BCs has become an utter flop as even Rahul Gandhi did not come to the fake protest organized in Delhi.

Harish Rao said that despite being very close to the dharna spot, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi did not come and their party’s president Mallikarjuna Kharge did not come, stating that Bihar was more important to them than BCs. It has become clear that there was no honesty in Revanth Reddy’s dharna and that Rahul Gandhi and Kharge, as well as the people of Telangana, do not believe in the words that 42 per cent quota for BCs will be implemented.

The BRS leader said that if Revanth Reddy gives a speech saying, “We did not ask in Gujarat, we did not ask in Uttar Pradesh, we did not ask in Maharashtra, we are asking for 42 per cent reservation for BCs in Telangana itself,” At the same time, Rahul Gandhi also tweets, “This struggle is not only for Telangana, but for the entire country.”

The words spoken by CM Revanth Reddy on the same day and at the same time were not the same as the words spoken by Rahul Gandhi. The sincerity of the Congress party on the 42 per cent reservation for BCs can be understood only by looking at the two-fourth trend. Quoting Abraham Lincoln, Rao said, “You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.”