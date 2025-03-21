Live
- The healing power of creativity: Art as a path to mental well-being
- Sri City companies shine at CII Excellence Awards 2024
- Investors’ wealth soars Rs 17.43 L cr
- 67% direct tax demand tough to collect: I-T dept
- Baby Naina seeks funds for bridge at Golladi
- Adani Group may acquire Emaar India
- India’s GDP to expand by 6.7% in FY25: S&P Global
- Rani Mukerji’s Powerful Portrayal of Women through her Bollywood Journey
- People alerted over rising temperatures
- Sagarmala 2.0 will churn out Rs 12-trn investments
SCR bags Railway Minister Rajbhasha Shield
Highlights
Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) Headquarters has secured the first prize in the Railway Minister Rajbhasha Shield for its outstanding...
Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) Headquarters has secured the first prize in the Railway Minister Rajbhasha Shield for its outstanding performance in implementing Rajbhasha.
According to SCR officials, Vijayawada Division bagged the Acharya Raghuveer Chal Vaijayanti as the Model Division and Wagon Workshop, Guntupalli received the Railway Minister Rajbhasha Shield as the model workshop. These shields were presented by Satish Kumar, Chairman and CEO, the Railway Board, at a function organised at New Delhi on Thursday.
Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR appreciated the performance of the headquarters, division and workshop in implementation of Rajbhasha.
Next Story