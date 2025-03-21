SCR bags Railway Minister Rajbhasha Shield

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) Headquarters has secured the first prize in the Railway Minister Rajbhasha Shield for its outstanding performance in implementing Rajbhasha.

According to SCR officials, Vijayawada Division bagged the Acharya Raghuveer Chal Vaijayanti as the Model Division and Wagon Workshop, Guntupalli received the Railway Minister Rajbhasha Shield as the model workshop. These shields were presented by Satish Kumar, Chairman and CEO, the Railway Board, at a function organised at New Delhi on Thursday.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR appreciated the performance of the headquarters, division and workshop in implementation of Rajbhasha.