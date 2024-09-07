Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Ganesh Addresses Local Issues in Gangaiah Basti

Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Ganesh visited Ward 7 in Gangaiah Basti today, where he engaged with residents to address their concerns. A significant issue raised during the visit was the state of the local nala (drain), which has been a long-standing problem for the community.

Residents also urged the MLA to consider installing CCTV cameras in the area to enhance safety measures. During the discussion, concerns were voiced about youths reportedly smoking ganja and littering in the open canal near the Jangaiya Basti School. Responding promptly, MLA Ganesh contacted the relevant authorities to expedite solutions to these pressing issues.

The visit was attended by Congress party leaders Julais Santhosh and Srinu, along with local participants including Sai Kumar, Sudhir Kumar, Sunil Venkatesh, and others. The MLA's proactive approach reflects a commitment to addressing the needs of the community and improving living conditions in Gangaiah Basti.

