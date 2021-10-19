Secunderabad: Railway Board DG reviews safety, Kavach

Secunderabad: Ravinder Gupta, Director-General (Safety) Railway Board, along with Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway, conducted on Monday a review meeting on safety and implementation of train collision avoidance system (TCAS) Kavach across the zone. TCAS is an indigenously designed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) System aimed to have the capability in preventing train collisions.

Gupta reviewed the TCAS in SCR and various safety aspects of TCAS, including continuous update of movement authority with display of signal aspects, prevention of over speed. He directed the concerned officials to carry out regular field inspections to monitor vulnerable sections such as points and crossing and approaches to bridges.

The SCR General Manager advised the officials to intensify safety inspections over all six divisions by field officials to prevent recurrence of any unsafe conditions. He instructed the staff to be more vigilant and strictly follow the safety guidelines.