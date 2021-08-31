Seed Ganesha idols to be available in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a move to promote Ganesh festival as an environmentally friendly event, 'Seed Ganesha' idols would be made available in the city this year also. These idols are made from pure mud, cocopeat or coco powder with various seeds imbibed in them.

After performing puja, theses idols can be placed in the mud or in a big pot where the seeds will start sprouting and grow into small saplings. Once they are of certain size, they can be planted back into soil in apartment complexes, backyards or in parks.

"With growing environment pollution, it is the need of hour to grow many trees, plant saplings and nurture them every minute. We are also planning to identify plants with great medicinal and therapeutic values and these Ganesha idols will soon have those seeds as well. We will be continuing this initiative annually during Vinayaka Chavithi," TRS MP Santosh Kumar, who is heading Green India Challenge said several organisations have come forward to distribute the seed idols to the people in the identified colonies.

He further urged the public to forego chemically painted Ganesha idols that could cause extreme harm to the environment, water pollution and asked everyone to embrace idols made from the mud or pure clay.