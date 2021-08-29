Send wards to schools, colleges without fear says Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy

Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Saturday said that as corona cases came down, the parents should send their children to schools and colleges from September 1. She inspected Mahabubia School in the city and took stock of the facilities amid corona protocols.

As corona cases dipped significantly, the government decided to restart the schools and the colleges from September 1 and the parents can send their children without any fear, the Minister said.

Though there is no force, the parents have to believe that all corona measures are followed at the schools and colleges. Since online classes are not giving better results there is a need for regular classes, she noted.

The Minister said that the government will conduct exams for the first year Intermediate students. 'If we pass them without exams, it will cause problems in getting jobs,' she stated.

The government instructed all the educational institutions to think on humanitarian grounds and not to exert pressure on the parents for fees. The schools and colleges were instructed to collect fees every month and not at a time and avoid pressing the parents, Sabitha clarified.

Minister Sabitha also stated that all the schools and the colleges are maintaining complete protocols of sanitization, wearing masks and keeping the premises clean. Like at homes every care is being taken at the schools and the colleges by the government, she added.

She said that Intermediate first year exams will be conducted for the students as it will help in getting jobs. Efforts are on to vaccinate the students of 18 years old, she said adding that parents should cooperate for regular classes.

The government will take a decision on education volunteers and part time instructors for the purpose, she said.