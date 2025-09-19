Live
Shakti Swaroop 2025: YDI Events Launches Nationwide Navratri Photo Contest
Hyderabad, September 17, 2025 – YDI Events & Weddings, led by Founder Yash Joshi, unveiled the poster of Shakti Swaroop 2025 at Parampara Restaurant, Banjara Hills.
The nationwide online photo contest invites children and youth to dress as Maa Durga’s nine avatars, celebrating courage and devotion. Chief Guests Ajai Kumar Agarwal and Kamal Kishor Kabra, along with other dignitaries, graced the launch.
With entries showcased on Instagram @ydieventsweddings, winners will be chosen based on likes. Powered by Kabra Tyres & Marketing, the initiative aims to reconnect the young generation with Navratri’s spiritual essence. Registrations close September 19.
