SKLTGHU honoured with Best University Award for promoting open-source GIS in education

Hyderabad: Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University (SKLTGHU), Telangana, has been conferred the prestigious Best University Award by IIT Bombay as part of the National Geospatial Awards 2025 – Edition 02, recognizing the university’s outstanding commitment to promoting Free and Open-Source Software for Education (FOSSEE-GIS).

The award ceremony took place during the Open-Source GIS Day Celebrations at IIT Bombay, honoring institutions that have made significant contributions to geospatial science and education.

Receiving the award on behalf of SKLTGHU was Vice Chancellor Dr. D. Raji Reddy, a climatologist, who highlighted the transformative role of Geographical Information System (GIS) mapping in the horticulture sector. He affirmed that the university is actively involved in mapping horticultural orchards across Telangana and envisions GIS as a vital tool to empower farmers and revolutionize agri-planning.

The award was presented by Kiran Kumar, former Chairman of ISRO, who served as the Chief Guest at the function. The VC said that the recognition marks a milestone in SKLTGHU’s efforts to bridge technology and agriculture through academic innovation and public outreach.

Adding further pride to the university’s accomplishments, Dr. K. Veeranjaneyulu, Consultant at SKLTGHU, was honored with the Excellence in Outreach Award for his unwavering dedication to the FOSSEE initiative and active role in expanding geospatial awareness among students and educators.

The event was attended by key faculty members, including Dr. A. Bhagwan, Registrar, and other dignitaries. SKLTGHU also announced plans to organize a GIS Hackathon in the coming weeks to further strengthen student engagement and innovation in geospatial technology. This national recognition solidifies SKLTGHU’s position as a pioneer in using open-source tools to transform education and agriculture through digital empowerment.