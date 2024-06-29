Slow-paced desilting of drains in city sparks sewage overflow alert

Hyderabad: The slow pace of desilting stormwater drains in many localities across the city has resulted in sewage water overflowing into the lanes. The recent rains have worsened the situation.

Along with this, a few locals alleged that in some areas, desilting works were not carried out properly. The concerned officials removed the silt and kept it aside, but the rains caused the silt to mix back into the drain water.

Residents have expressed concern over the slow pace of desilting works and lamented that the authorities have neglected areas that experienced severe inundation two years ago. They stated that improper disposal of debris and clogging of drainage networks have caused significant inconvenience. Denizens are worried that heavy downpours could lead to a repeat of the 2020 floods.

The areas include Nampally, Red Hills, Shaikpet, Tolichowki, Mehdipatnam, Film Nagar, Nizampet, Kukatpally, RK Puram, Begumpet, Jeedimetla, and Malkajgiri.

“Desilting or clearing trash from the drains should ideally be done two months before the monsoon begins. However, here they have undertaken desilting works only after the monsoon started, and even then, the HMWSSB workers merely removed the silt and left it aside. With the recent downpour, the situation has returned to square one,” said Ramesh, a local of Begumpet. “For the past two decades, no efforts have been made to remodel or extend the drains. Now, with the onset of rains, they are clearing them only partially. This has led to sewage overflow issues, foul smells, and waterlogging, causing a mosquito menace in the area. There is no proper sewerage system in the area. Despite numerous complaints from locals to the authorities, urging them to address the matter seriously, no action has been taken,” said Sai Teja, a local of Nizampet.

“The delay in timely completion of desilting works, failure to ensure that drainage systems are free of trash, and the absence of additional stormwater lines have led to sewage overflowing in lanes,” said Krishna Reddy, resident of Jeedimetla village.